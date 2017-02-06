March Showed Real Democracy
Before dawn Saturday, Jan. 21, we boarded one of at least three full buses from Harrisonburg to the Women's March on Washington. Neighborhood residents waved and cheered as we hiked nearly two miles from RFK Stadium to the National Mall, where more than 500,000 gathered.
