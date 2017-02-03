Man Guilty In Bath Salts Case

The first of at least eight people accused of operating a business that supplied a Shenandoah Valley resident with synthetic drugs for resale pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg. Ryan Buchanan, 35, of Downers Grove, Ill., entered guilty pleas to conspiring to distribute alpha-Pyrrolidinovalerophenone, known as a-PVP, and methylenedioxyprovalerone, also known as MDPV.

