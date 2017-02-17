Luray Man Gets 10 Years In Meth Bust
A federal judge sentenced a Luray man Friday to a decade in prison after being snagged in one of the largest methamphetamine busts in Harrisonburg history. On Oct. 13, Douglas McDaniel pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
