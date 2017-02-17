Luray Man Gets 10 Years In Meth Bust

Luray Man Gets 10 Years In Meth Bust

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily News-Record

A federal judge sentenced a Luray man Friday to a decade in prison after being snagged in one of the largest methamphetamine busts in Harrisonburg history. On Oct. 13, Douglas McDaniel pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Oak Feb 10 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC