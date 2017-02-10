Listening Ears, Wagging Tails
Benjamin Piper, 3, and his sister Lillian, 2, of Weyers Cave, read with Joan Chamberlain of Harrisonburg and her dog Bailey, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, during Massanutten Regional Library's Dogs 2 Read 2 event in the children's section on Thursday. Clara Weiler, 12, of Harrisonburg, pets Bailey while Bailey's owner, Joan Chamberlain, reads a book with Wren Beri, 4, of Harrisonburg.
