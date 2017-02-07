Library To Host 'Love To Write/Write To Love' Event
On Saturday, Massanutten Regional Library's Central branch in downtown Harrisonburg will host six authors at its Love to Write/Write to Love event. The authors - Tamara Shoemaker, Phyllis Duncan, Margaret Locke, Taryn Noelle Kloeden, Judith Lucci and Mollie Cox Bryan - will answer questions and share their writing and publishing experiences.
