Library To Host 'Love To Write/Write To Love' Event

On Saturday, Massanutten Regional Library's Central branch in downtown Harrisonburg will host six authors at its Love to Write/Write to Love event. The authors - Tamara Shoemaker, Phyllis Duncan, Margaret Locke, Taryn Noelle Kloeden, Judith Lucci and Mollie Cox Bryan - will answer questions and share their writing and publishing experiences.

