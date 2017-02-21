Judge Schedules Teleguz To Die
Virginia plan's to execute the 37-year-old Ukrainian national on April 25 for the death of his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Stephanie Sipe. "I hope it will bring some closure to Stephanie Sipe's family," said Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst.
