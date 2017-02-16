JMU, Student At Odds Over Assault Case
About two months after a federal judge ruled that James Madison University violated the due process rights of a student suspended for sexual misconduct, attorneys for both sides are still at odds on how to resolve the situation. Court documents indicate that the two sides have made some ground, but they're far apart on the key issue: whether the student, referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe, should be allowed to return to school without further disciplinary hearings.
