International Fest Taps Director
Alan Qambari, newly named director of the Harrisonburg International Festival, moves into his office in the FairField Center. The annual festival, now in its 20th year, is among the city's biggest events, drawing up to 9,000 visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
