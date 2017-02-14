Hodgen Retiring As Harrisonburg Manager

Unassuming, smart and loyal to the city he manages, according to those who have worked with him, Kurt Hodgen chose an unassuming, smart and loyal way Tuesday night to leave the job he has held for a decade, effective Oct. 31. Unassuming because he made the announcement following a closed session at the end of a nearly four-hour marathon Harrisonburg City Council meeting, after everybody - including the council clerk and the city's TV cameraman - had already gone home. No one was in City Hall's Council Chambers to hear it but the five council members, City Attorney Chris Brown, Deputy City Manager Ande Banks and a reporter.

