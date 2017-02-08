Historian Delivers Nonpartisan Talk On Trump Election
Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, delivered a refreshingly nonpartisan take on Trump's election to around 350 people as part of Bridgewater College's endowed lecture series on Tuesday night. "He is the most unconventional president in American history," said Meacham, whose work includes biographies of Andrew Jackson and Thomas Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC