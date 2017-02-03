Harrisonburg Police Investigating Homicide Outside 7-Eleven
Police were called to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street around 2 a.m. They found 26-year-old Mackenzie Gray and four other people stabbed. Gray died later at the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC