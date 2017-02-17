Harrisonburg Police Arrest Man for Al...

Harrisonburg Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stealing from Antique Mall

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

On Thursday, February 16 at approximately 8:48 p.m., officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the Rolling Hills Antique Mall at 779 East Market Street for what has been investigated as a commercial burglary. Officers on scene were able to view security footage showing the suspect enter the front door by breaking the glass and take a display case of antique coins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Oak Feb 10 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC