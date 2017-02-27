Grants Available For Septic Tanks In ...

Grants Available For Septic Tanks In County

The Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District received $542,095 in grant funding to provide cost-share assistance to county residents whose septic systems aren't working properly or who need their septic tanks pumped out. The goal is to improve water quality by making sure systems created to process human waste are doing their jobs.

