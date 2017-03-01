Garst Rules HPD Shooting Justified

Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said in a Tuesday press release that she found the early Monday shooting of Dakotah Francisco Contreras justified following an "extensive review" of evidence. Contreras, 19, faces four counts of attempted capital murder and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony after a shootout with city police on Summit Street in Harrisonburg.

