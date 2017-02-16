Friendly City Getting Crowded
If you've felt a bit more crowded in the city in recent years, there's a good reason for that. Harrisonburg is Virginia's fourth-fastest growing city since the 2010 census, according to population estimates released Jan. 30 by the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Policy.
