Dogs rescued from meat market arrive in U.S.
The dogs were rescued by the Soi Dog Foundation, a non-profit based out of Thailand. They arrived on Thursday at Anicira in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where they will be put in foster homes to work on socialization and house-training skills before becoming available for adoption.
