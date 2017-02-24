David Rowen Releases Throwback Mash-U...

David Rowen Releases Throwback Mash-Up with Chelsea M from NBC's The Voice

Actor and musician David Rowen has produced a new music video for his YouTube channel, davidrowen/creative , featuring two classic songs from the early 2000s. He blends together the chart-topping piano ballad, "A Thousand Miles," by Vanessa Carlton , and the platinum punk anthem, "Ocean Avenue," by Yellowcard released in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

