David Rowen Releases Throwback Mash-Up with Chelsea M from NBC's The Voice
Actor and musician David Rowen has produced a new music video for his YouTube channel, davidrowen/creative , featuring two classic songs from the early 2000s. He blends together the chart-topping piano ballad, "A Thousand Miles," by Vanessa Carlton , and the platinum punk anthem, "Ocean Avenue," by Yellowcard released in 2002 and 2003, respectively.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
