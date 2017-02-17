Creative Learning
Joey and Tiffany Gore of Harrisonburg watch as their daughter, Lexi, 7, drives a robot under the watchful eye of Harrisonburg High School freshman Jadelin McLeod, 14, at the annual HCPS STEM Day at the Valley Mall on Saturday. Joey and Tiffany Gore of Harrisonburg watch as their daughter, Lexi, 7, drives a robot under the watchful eye of Harrisonburg High School freshman Jadelin McLeod, 14, at the annual HCPS STEM Day at the Valley Mall on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC