Creative Learning

Joey and Tiffany Gore of Harrisonburg watch as their daughter, Lexi, 7, drives a robot under the watchful eye of Harrisonburg High School freshman Jadelin McLeod, 14, at the annual HCPS STEM Day at the Valley Mall on Saturday. Joey and Tiffany Gore of Harrisonburg watch as their daughter, Lexi, 7, drives a robot under the watchful eye of Harrisonburg High School freshman Jadelin McLeod, 14, at the annual HCPS STEM Day at the Valley Mall on Saturday.

