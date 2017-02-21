County School Division Eyes Teacher R...

County School Division Eyes Teacher Raises

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

At Monday's meeting, the School Board learned that it would cost between $2.1 million to $3.2 million annually to put its teaching salaries more in line with surrounding divisions. The board is considering the raises as it prepares Rockingham County Public Schools' budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts July 1. Cheryl Mast, Rockingham County Public Schools' director of school finance, presented two salary plans on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Oak Feb 10 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC