Class Action Complaint Filed Against Nexus

A class action lawsuit claims a Verona-based company takes advantage of immigrants released on federal detention bonds by charging inflated prices - about $10,000 in year one - and threatening incarceration if they don't pay. The federal lawsuit against Libre by Nexus was filed on Feb. 15 in California by a Washington, D.C., law firm on behalf of two Honduran natives, Juan Quintanilla Vasquez and Gabriela Perdomo Ortiz.

