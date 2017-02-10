City To Discuss Comprehensive Plan This Month
Details about Harrisonburg's comprehensive plan and how residents and property owners can get involved in the process will be unveiled at three meetings this month. The city's Planning Commission and the Planning and Community Development Department have begun updating the plan, which serves as a guide for the type of growth that best fits areas around Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
