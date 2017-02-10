City To Discuss Comprehensive Plan Th...

City To Discuss Comprehensive Plan This Month

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Details about Harrisonburg's comprehensive plan and how residents and property owners can get involved in the process will be unveiled at three meetings this month. The city's Planning Commission and the Planning and Community Development Department have begun updating the plan, which serves as a guide for the type of growth that best fits areas around Harrisonburg.

