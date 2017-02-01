City Schedules Meetings To Review Comprehensive Plan
Details about Harrisonburg's comprehensive plan and how patrons can get involved in the process will be unveiled at three information meetings this month. Officials will host meetings to educate attendees about the comprehensive plan, which serves as a guide for the type of growth that best fits areas around Harrisonburg and must be reviewed every five years.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
