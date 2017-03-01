City Man Claims Detention Center Fired Him Because He's Black
A Harrisonburg man filed a federal lawsuit against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center claiming he was fired in September because he was black. Trenton Farris filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Monday.
