City Man Charged With Murder In Brawl

City Man Charged With Murder In Brawl

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Police have charged a Harrisonburg man with murder following a brawl that left a Staunton woman dead early Sunday morning. Ormrode Allen Brown, 47, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding Monday, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan 19 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer (Aug '16) Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
State Corrections (Aug '16) Aug '16 State Corrections 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC