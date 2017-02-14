City Electoral Board Swears In Appointees
Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood swears in, from left, new city Electoral Board member Roberta McCorkle and newly reappointed member Sandra Price-Stroble as returning board member Jane Grant Burner looks on at Monday's meeting. Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood swears in, from left, new city Electoral Board member Roberta McCorkle and newly reappointed member Sandra Price-Stroble as returning board member Jane Grant Burner looks on at Monday's meeting.
