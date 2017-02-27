Celebrating Black Literature

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed speaks at a National African American Read-In, sponsored by the Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center on Sunday afternoon. The event, which has been held in Charlottesville, made its Harrisonburg debut this year in conjunction with Black History Month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.