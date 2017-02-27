Celebrating Black Literature
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed speaks at a National African American Read-In, sponsored by the Charlottesville Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center on Sunday afternoon. The event, which has been held in Charlottesville, made its Harrisonburg debut this year in conjunction with Black History Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC