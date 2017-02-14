Burn Ban Starts Wednesday

Burn Ban Starts Wednesday

According to a joint press release from the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County fire departments, the fire season runs through the end of April. "During this time frame, forest fuels - such as leaves, grass and tree limbs - are dry and highly flammable," the release says.

