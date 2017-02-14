Boshart Retiring From City Police Force
The 49-year-old city resident has served the police department for 28 years. His retirement is effective May 1. "It's time for me to look into new avenues, taking my experience and expanding on it," he said, adding he has post-retirement plans but isn't ready to discuss those.
