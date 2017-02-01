Area Jobless Rates Tick Lower In December
Rockingham County's jobless rate was 3.2 percent in the final month of 2016, down from 3.4 percent in November and 3.5 percent the previous year, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Harrisonburg, 4.2 percent of people seeking a job in December couldn't find one.
