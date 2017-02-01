Area Jobless Rates Tick Lower In Dece...

Area Jobless Rates Tick Lower In December

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Rockingham County's jobless rate was 3.2 percent in the final month of 2016, down from 3.4 percent in November and 3.5 percent the previous year, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Harrisonburg, 4.2 percent of people seeking a job in December couldn't find one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan 19 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
State Corrections (Aug '16) Aug '16 State Corrections 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC