A Numbers Problem

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson looks over the county jail's booking area on Feb. 7. The jail typically operates overcapacity, despite a deal to buy space at Middle River Regional Jail. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson looks over the county jail's booking area on Feb. 7. The jail typically operates overcapacity, despite a deal to buy space at Middle River Regional Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.