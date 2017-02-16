A Little More Breathing Room
The agency's board of directors voted Tuesday to seek proposals to renovate an existing building or construct a new one on its 4-acre campus at 1241 N. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Executive Director Ellen Harrison said the agency, which provides mental health, intellectual disability and substance abuse services, will ask interested companies to craft proposals for each option.
