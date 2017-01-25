Wine Shines In Valley

Seth Obrecht of Harrisonburg shops for wine at the Valley Pike Farm Market in Weyers Cave on Monday afternoon.The wine and wine grape industry increased its economic impact by 83 percent between 2010 and 2015. Seth Obrecht of Harrisonburg shops for wine at the Valley Pike Farm Market in Weyers Cave on Monday afternoon.The wine and wine grape industry increased its economic impact by 83 percent between 2010 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.