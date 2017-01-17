Where Were City Planners On Krispy Kreme?
Is there no planning done in Harrisonburg? No traffic engineer? Approving Krispy Kreme, and the soon-to-come Olive Garden, on the corner of East Market Street and Burgess Road is already a disaster. With the one-lane, two-lane, back-to-one-lane problem on Reservoir Street and the new disaster on Burgess, one can hardly get to the other stores located in the Burgess Road Shopping Center.
