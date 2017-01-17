VDOT Ranks Road Projects For Funding
Rockingham County's project to improve the intersection of Friedens Church and Scholars roads was one of the area's highest-scoring proposals under the Virginia Department of Transportation's Smart Scale process. Rockingham County's project to align Oakwood Drive, seen above at its intersection with U.S. 11, with Cecil Wampler Road was the area's highest-scoring project under VDOT's Smart Scale system.
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|6 hr
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
