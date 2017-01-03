Valley Gets First Snow Of Season

Valley Gets First Snow Of Season

The Daily News-Record

The storm spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine and was blamed for four deaths, dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and could bring the first below-zero weather to parts of North Carolina in more than 20 years. Harrisonburg received between 0.75 and 2.5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

