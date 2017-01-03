Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
More than two years after a grand jury indicted the owner of a Harrisonburg restaurant and her son on human trafficking charges, it appears they will get their day in court. A roughly three-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg for Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague, 49, and Felix Adriano Chujoy, 28. McTague owned Inca's Secret, a Peruvian-themed restaurant behind Valley Mall in the Town Center plaza at 182 Neff Ave. Her son, Chujoy, managed the eatery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC