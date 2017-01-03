Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Ma...

Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager

23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

More than two years after a grand jury indicted the owner of a Harrisonburg restaurant and her son on human trafficking charges, it appears they will get their day in court. A roughly three-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg for Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague, 49, and Felix Adriano Chujoy, 28. McTague owned Inca's Secret, a Peruvian-themed restaurant behind Valley Mall in the Town Center plaza at 182 Neff Ave. Her son, Chujoy, managed the eatery.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

