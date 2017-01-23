Trial Date Set In Inca's Case
U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski said the case, which has been delayed several times over the last two years, is going to trial sooner than later. "We're going to trial next week," he said, despite objections from prosecutors, who released witness subpoenas after the trial in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg was delayed last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC