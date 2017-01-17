Teacher Recruitment Fair Scheduled

This year, nine school divisions - Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Staunton and Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties - will participate in the fair, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garbers Church Road. Andrew Ansoorian, Harrisonburg City Public Schools' executive director of human resources, said the fair seeks to show employers which candidates will be successful in their school system.

