Tax Support On The Way

The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program will begin processing returns locally beginning Feb. 4. The service will continue on select days until late in the tax season, which the Internal Revenue Service has extended to April 18 this year because the normal deadline falls on Easter weekend. In Harrisonburg, returns are processed at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Center in Westover Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.