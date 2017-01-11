Police: Drugs Intercepted
Federal investigators say they seized three packages containing illegal drugs headed to Shenandoah Valley homes in the last three months. The latest package arrived at the downtown Harrisonburg post office on Friday, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
