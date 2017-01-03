Police Blotter

Police Blotter

Dec. 2: Maria Lynn Rojas, of 160 Stony Pointe Way, Strasburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, credit card theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Dec. 2: Justin Duran Laughlin, of 7001 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, Maryland, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled drug and public intoxication.

