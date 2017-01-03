Plant Looks To Expand, Add 40 Jobs
A New Market poultry processing plant hopes to expand its operations and bring up to 40 new jobs to town, although no firm timetable has been set for it yet. Jack Wigley, general manager of New Market Poultry, outlined plans to add a 5,400-square-foot building to the plant during a joint public hearing between Town Council and the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
