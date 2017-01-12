Philanthropy Group Meets Wednesday

IMPACT Harrisonburg, a philanthropic giving circle affiliated with The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, will hold its first meeting since the Association of Young Professionals merged with it on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Beyond Restaurant and Lounge, 50 W. Water St. IMPACT committee members will discuss plans for 2017 and how the organization will build on its first two years. Ted and Stephanne Byrd also will discuss The Community Foundation.

