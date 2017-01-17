On Jan. 22, Pray To Stop Abortion
It's hard to fathom, but nearly 60 million babies have legally been killed in the United States since 1973, more than seven times the population of Virginia, and 1,100 times that of Harrisonburg. The abortion issue has drawn sharp lines between us freedom-minded Americans.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|15 hr
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
