On City Schools - Board Must Engage Council First

The City of Harrisonburg welcomed new elected members to its City Council and School Board earlier this week, and while there are many new faces among the collective group, the issue that will bind them in 2017 hasn't changed from the one that dominated 2016 - money. The Daily News-Record's top story of 2016 was the issue of overcrowding in the city's school system, and how to solve that issue will continue to dominate the news in the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.