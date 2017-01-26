New Counsel Granted In Inca's Trial

A judge granted new counsel for a woman charged with human trafficking after she repeatedly changed her mind about whether she wanted to keep her attorney. Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague, 49, and her son, Felix Adriano Chujoy, 28, face dozens of federal charges in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, ranging from witness tampering to harboring illegal immigrants.

