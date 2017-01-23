Murder Suspect Competent To Stand Trial
A Rockingham County judge found a West Virginia man charged with killing another man in downtown Harrisonburg competent to stand trial Tuesday. But an attorney for William Edward Fleshman III, 33, asked Judge John Hart for another evaluation to determine whether he was sane at the time of the offense.
