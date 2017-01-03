Murder Still Unsolved 20 Years Later
Today marks 20 years since former Miss Rockingham County Robin Roadcap was found strangled in the bathtub of her Vine Street apartment. "Somebody knows something," her daughter, Callie Swaringen, 26, of Chesapeake, said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC