Motorcycle Cop Named City Officer Of The Year
But on Saturday night, he took off his gear for a brief moment to receive the Officer of the Year award handed out by the Harrisonburg Police Foundation during a dinner at James Madison University's Festival Conference and Student Center. "I was pretty humbled that my fellow officers nominated me," he said.
