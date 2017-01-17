McGaheysville Man Pleads Guilty To Drugs, Immigration Charges
An illegal immigrant living in McGaheysville pleaded guilty to drug and immigration charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg. Carlos Sandoval Rodriguez entered pleas to felony conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm while being in the country illegally and felony re-entering the country after being deported.
